Ask trainer John Bary how Callsign Mav can stop the seemingly unbeatable Catalyst in the 2000 Guineas at Riccarton tomorrow and he immediately pulls out the big guns.

"They all get beaten, apart from Black Caviar," says Bary.

"I mean, all things being equal Catalyst might just be too good for our horse, and all of

them this week.

"But even the great horses get beaten. Winx, Zenyetta, even Jimmy Choux (Bary's former star).

"So if they can get beat so can Catalyst. They all get beat, apart from Black Caviar," says Bary with a smile.

If, and that is a small word with huge longshot implications in tomorrow's classic, Catalyst is to be beaten then Callsign Mav looks one of his three best placed rivals to do so.

He got closest to him in Catalyst's stunning Hawke's Bay Guineas win and finished seven lengths in front of the remainder, including race rivals tomorrow in Aotea Lad and Sherwood Forest.

"The way he beat us in the Guineas at home maybe we can't beat him because he has such high speed and is already a real professional.

"But it is still racing and things happen. Horses cast a shoe, or have a problem raceday, or bad luck. Not that I wish that on any horse.

"So if they all perform as they can and it's a level playing field maybe we can't beat him but I'm happy with our horse and we are going to give it a crack."

Callsign Mav, named from the movie Top Gun, has handled his first big trip away from home with ease, his weight yesterday of 502kgs the same as before he jumped on the float from Hastings to Christchurch.

He has natural early speed and the draw to use it but Bary isn't going to fill jockey Craig Grylls' head with any set plans.

"I'll leave that to Craig. He knows the horse well and if we jump well from that draw we have options.

"But that doesn't mean we have to lead or, if Catalyst leads, be putting the pressure on.

"The way the draws have worked out I thought us, Catalyst and Sherwood Forest would all be around about the first three or four and then Harlech would be the one who had to work or come wider.

"So that should put us in a place to be a challenger."

The $500,000 Guineas shapes as a battle of the sons of past Guineas winners, with Catalyst and Harlech part of a renaissance this spring for the 2005 winner of this race in Darci Brahma while Callsign Mav is a son of 2013 winner Atlante, who has sadly passed away after a promising start to his stallion career.

While Bary is realistic about his Guineas chances tomorrow he is more confident with his one-two punch in the $50,000 Pegasus Stakes with Hugo The Boss and Vinnie's Volley. "I really think Hugo The Boss can go close," says Bary.

"He has a sub 56-second 1000m win to his name and has been crying out for a good track which he will get.

"So I'd rate him slightly ahead of Vinnie's Volley even though I'd love to see her get the black type."

Clashing cup weeks

• NZ Cup week in Christchurch starts at Riccarton tomorrow.

• That sees it overlap Melbourne Cup week, where the final day sees three major New Zealand hopes at Flemington.

• Catalyst is a red hot $1.20 favourite for the 2000 Guineas.