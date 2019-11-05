Tony Brown just made it very easy for New Zealand Rugby.

In a refreshingly straight forward statement, Brown said he had turned down approaches to be the All Black coaching running mate for Ian Foster and Scott Robertson.

Everybody wants Tony Brown as their assistant. And Tony Brown is sticking with his Japan coaching comrade Jamie Joseph wherever he goes, rather than shopping himself around.

In other words, if Joseph wants the All Black job, he and Brown are the outstanding candidates.

Japan's amazing World Cup performances were down to ground breaking coaching. There's absolutely no doubt about that.

