A New Zealander who flew to New York to run in the city's famous marathon has been praised after he stopped to help push a struggling disabled racer in a hand-cycle to the finish line.

Ben Parore headed to the US with charity Cure Kids New Zealand in a bid to raise funds for medical research.

The 30-year-old was about halfway through the gruelling 42km race on Sunday when he came across 59-year-old James Akaka in his hand-cycle.

After getting a photo with Akaka, Parore realised the 59-year-old athlete was struggling.

But instead of running off to complete his race, the Kiwi runner asked if the Hawaiian-born racer wanted to be pushed along.

Akaka, who cannot speak, gestured that he'd be grateful for a hand, so Parore jumped behind the hand-cycle - and the pair carried on the race together.

The new friends set off on their quest to the finish, with Parore clocking 5 hours and 12 minutes, with Akaka coming in at 7 hours flat.

Parore told Daily Mail he wasn't concerned with his time, but said it was fate that he and Akaka would race together.

"The race was amazing. It's my first time doing the New York Marathon and my heart was so full just being with thousands of people representing their families, cultures and countries.

"I was loving the race, so hyped being on the streets. Wow, what a feeling."

It was at the 21km mark, halfway through, when Parore found Akaka.

"He was giving it his all. He couldn't talk to me but he could hear me… it's like we were supposed to race together," he said.

Parore managed to raise $6439 for Cure Kids New Zealand, well and truly passing his intended $5000 mark.

While Parore is ecstatic to have raised so much money, he says his journey with Akaka has left him feeling inspired.

"His determination and willpower is amazing. I'm just blessed I can run. I'm inspired by his efforts."

Akaka's efforts at New York Marathon are even more incredible given he lost his voice and became partially paralysed following a stroke in 2011.

Parore pushing Akaka towards the end of the race. Akaka turned the wheel of his bike with one hand. Photo / Instagram

But the Honolulu resident has since taken part in charity events including competitive swims and marathons to raise money for great causes.

Akaka was one of 69 participants to finish the marathon with hand-cycles.

Parore hopes he and Akaka will one day meet again and be able to race together.