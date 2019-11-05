Racing fans can breathe again after the race that stops a nation came to a thrilling conclusion.

This is the final finishing order of the 2019 Melbourne Cup from first to last so you know whether you'll be celebrating or commiserating with that next drink.

First

23. VOW AND DECLARE (AUS) - Jockey: Craig Williams, Trainer: Danny O'Brien

Second

12. PRINCE OF ARRAN (GB) - Jockey: Michael Walker, Trainer: Charlie Fellowes

Third

20. IL PARADISO (USA) - Jockey: Wayne Lordan, Trainer: Aidan O'Brien

Fourth

3. MASTER OF REALITY (IRE) – Jockey: Frankie Dettori, Trainer: Joseph O'Brien

The rest of the results are as follows:

5. 18. SURPRISE BABY (NZ) - Jockey: Jordan Childs, Trainer: Paul Preusker

6. 2. MER DE GLACE (JPN) - Jockey: Damian Lane, Trainer: Hisashi Shimizu

7. 11. FINCHE (GB) - Jockey: Kerrin McEvoy, Trainer: Chris Waller

8. 1. CROSS COUNTER (GB) - Jockey: James Doyle, Trainer: Charlie Appleby

9. 21. STEEL PRINCE (IRE) - Jockey: Brett Prebble, Trainer: Anthony Freedman

10. 15. MAGIC WAND (IRE) - Jockey: Ryan Moore, Trainer: Aidan O'Brien

11. 10. TWILIGHT PAYMENT (IRE) - Jockey: Hugh Bowman, Trainer: Joseph O'Brien

12. 17. SOUND (GER) - Jockey: James Winks, Trainer: Michael Moroney

13. 19. CONSTANTINOPLE (IRE) - Jockey: Joao Moreira, Trainer: David Hayes, Ben Hayes and Tom Dabernig

14.4. MIRAGE DANCER (GB) - Jockey: Ben Melham, Trainer: Trent Busuttin and Natalie Young

15.6. HUNTING HORN (IRE) - Jockey: Seamie Heffernan, Trainer: Aidan O'Brien

16.13. RAYMOND TUSK (IRE) - Jockey: Jamie Spencer, Trainer: Richard Hannon

17. 22. THE CHOSEN ONE (NZ) - Jockey: Tim Clark, Trainer: Murray Baker and Andrew Forsman

18. 7. LATROBE (IRE) – Jockey: James McDonald, Trainer: Joseph O'Brien

19. 5. SOUTHERN FRANCE (IRE) - Jockey: Mark Zahra, Trainer: Ciaron Maher and David Eustace

20. 24. YOUNGSTAR (AUS) - Jockey: Tommy Berry, Trainer: Chris Waller

21. 16. NEUFBOSC (FR) - Jockey: Luke Nolen, Trainer: David Hayes, Ben Hayes and Tom Dabernig

22. 14. DOWNDRAFT (IRE) - Jockey: John Allen, Trainer: Joseph O'Brien

23. 8. MUSTAJEER (GB) - Jockey: Damien Oliver, Trainer:Kris Lees

24. 9. ROSTROPOVICH (IRE) - Jockey: Dwayne Dunn, Trainer: David Hayes, Ben Hayes and Tom Dabernig