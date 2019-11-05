Racing fans can breathe again after the race that stops a nation came to a thrilling conclusion.
This is the final finishing order of the 2019 Melbourne Cup from first to last so you know whether you'll be celebrating or commiserating with that next drink.
First
23. VOW AND DECLARE (AUS) - Jockey: Craig Williams, Trainer: Danny O'Brien
Second
12. PRINCE OF ARRAN (GB) - Jockey: Michael Walker, Trainer: Charlie Fellowes
Third
20. IL PARADISO (USA) - Jockey: Wayne Lordan, Trainer: Aidan O'Brien
Fourth
3. MASTER OF REALITY (IRE) – Jockey: Frankie Dettori, Trainer: Joseph O'Brien
The rest of the results are as follows:
5. 18. SURPRISE BABY (NZ) - Jockey: Jordan Childs, Trainer: Paul Preusker
6. 2. MER DE GLACE (JPN) - Jockey: Damian Lane, Trainer: Hisashi Shimizu
7. 11. FINCHE (GB) - Jockey: Kerrin McEvoy, Trainer: Chris Waller
8. 1. CROSS COUNTER (GB) - Jockey: James Doyle, Trainer: Charlie Appleby
9. 21. STEEL PRINCE (IRE) - Jockey: Brett Prebble, Trainer: Anthony Freedman
10. 15. MAGIC WAND (IRE) - Jockey: Ryan Moore, Trainer: Aidan O'Brien
11. 10. TWILIGHT PAYMENT (IRE) - Jockey: Hugh Bowman, Trainer: Joseph O'Brien
12. 17. SOUND (GER) - Jockey: James Winks, Trainer: Michael Moroney
13. 19. CONSTANTINOPLE (IRE) - Jockey: Joao Moreira, Trainer: David Hayes, Ben Hayes and Tom Dabernig
14.4. MIRAGE DANCER (GB) - Jockey: Ben Melham, Trainer: Trent Busuttin and Natalie Young
15.6. HUNTING HORN (IRE) - Jockey: Seamie Heffernan, Trainer: Aidan O'Brien
16.13. RAYMOND TUSK (IRE) - Jockey: Jamie Spencer, Trainer: Richard Hannon
17. 22. THE CHOSEN ONE (NZ) - Jockey: Tim Clark, Trainer: Murray Baker and Andrew Forsman
18. 7. LATROBE (IRE) – Jockey: James McDonald, Trainer: Joseph O'Brien
19. 5. SOUTHERN FRANCE (IRE) - Jockey: Mark Zahra, Trainer: Ciaron Maher and David Eustace
20. 24. YOUNGSTAR (AUS) - Jockey: Tommy Berry, Trainer: Chris Waller
21. 16. NEUFBOSC (FR) - Jockey: Luke Nolen, Trainer: David Hayes, Ben Hayes and Tom Dabernig
22. 14. DOWNDRAFT (IRE) - Jockey: John Allen, Trainer: Joseph O'Brien
23. 8. MUSTAJEER (GB) - Jockey: Damien Oliver, Trainer:Kris Lees
24. 9. ROSTROPOVICH (IRE) - Jockey: Dwayne Dunn, Trainer: David Hayes, Ben Hayes and Tom Dabernig