Jamie Richards wasn't the only New Zealand trainer who had a smile on his face after Melody Belle's dominant win in the Group 1 Empire Rose Stakes (1600m) at Flemington on Saturday.

Hastings conditioner Corrina McDougal, who trains in partnership with Paul Nelson, was happy to see her win so comfortably, particularly given she was the only horse to beat the McDougal-Nelson-trained Peso home in the Group 1 Livamol Classic (2040m) last month.

"It was a bit of a thrill, that one, running so well against Melody Belle," she said. "He did everything right and we couldn't have asked for anything more. It was great to get so close in a Group 1 and especially seeing the way Melody Belle won on Saturday."

The weekend's result has given McDougal a timely confidence boost ahead of today's meeting at Ellerslie, where Peso will line-up in the Group3 OMF Stakes (2000m).

His trainers are positive the son of Colombia will perform well but are wary of his high-class opposition.

"He is working just as well as he was ahead of the Livamol," McDougal said. "He's pretty easy, he just goes on and does his work and everything is pretty much the same as it was before last start. There's no Melody Belle in the field [today] but Vin De Dance and Concert Hall look like they will be tough to beat."

Peso has drawn well in gate two and McDougal said jockey Rosie Myers should find an ideal spot from there.

TAB bookmakers have installed Peso as a $3.80 second favourite for the 2000m feature behind Group 3 winner Concert Hall at $2.40.

- NZ Racing Desk