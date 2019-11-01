COMMENT:

It was never going to feel great, but at least the All Blacks felt a little bit good about beating Wales to collect a bronze medal that they may not even bother taking home from Japan.

They felt a little bit good because they did exactly what they wanted. They played with commitment. With passion, with urgency and freedom.

They played well and they played with the sort of energy and resilience that said they have the character they hoped they did.

They played so well in fact that they made it impossible not to have a few what-if

