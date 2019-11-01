COMMENT:

Deep scars remain but, tonight at least, there will be some sense of satisfaction for the All Blacks. No one more so than Ben Smith.

Nothing the All Blacks did in their World Cup playoff for bronze can erase last week's semifinal failure. That hurt they may never shake. Not for four years, anyway.

But against an admittedly second-string Welsh side, missing six frontline starters through injury, the All Blacks did respond to their test of character.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

For Smith and the host of departing All Blacks – Kieran Read, Ryan Crotty, Sonny Bill Williams along with coach Steve Hansen

Related articles:

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.