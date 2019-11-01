EDITORIAL

It is some consolation a week after the loss of the Rugby World Cup to discover we are not sore losers. Our feature today examines the reasons we have not taken this defeat as badly as we reacted to those of 2007 and earlier disappointments. One of the reasons may be that the semi-final last weekend left us in no doubt of the rightful winner.

The refereeing was consistent and fair, the game was not decided by a disputable penalty awarded or not awarded, or a red card. The result could not be blamed on a crucial error on the field or an obvious lapse of judgment in selection or match preparation, or lamentable tactics by the opposition.

The All Blacks were simply and comprehensively outplayed on the day. New Zealanders' recognition of that fact, painful as the fact is, has been noted by commentators abroad who have been critical of our response to previous disappointments. Many New Zealanders to be honest, have worried about their own sportsmanship at these times. Well, this time shows that when there are indeed no excuses, we can accept it.

The All Blacks were outplayed by England so well that in our acceptance of the fact there is a risk we will lose faith in the brand of rugby the All Blacks have exemplified. That would draw the wrong lesson from the result. England did not defeat the All Black brand last Saturday, they matched it with their own ball-handling skills and their superior determination to win the ball at lineouts and breakdowns.

Unlike the All Blacks, England had nothing to lose and everything to gain. They had to have their focus entirely on this game, the All Blacks had been focused on three games.

The way England played was not the way South Africa and Wales contested the other semi-final. To watch that match 24 hours after the All Blacks defeat was a dispiriting experience for anyone who cares for the game of rugby.

Neither team wanted to play with the ball. At every scrum or breakdown the side winning the ball kicked over the top or barged the ball up for another breakdown. Their only purpose was to keep the game within kicking range of the opposition posts and wait for a penalty.

Under Steve Hansen and Graham Henry before him, the All Blacks have shown rugby can be so much better than that as a spectacle, and had to be better than that to beat them. New Zealand teams have dominated Super Rugby too with fast, open, expansive rugby.

Australia plays that way. Japan, thrillingly as hosts of this World Cup, played that way to defeat Ireland and Scotland. Reports from the Six Nations championship in recent years suggested more open rugby was beginning to prevail in Europe too.

How sad, then, that having won their semi-final South Africa's coach Rassie Erasmus should say, "I am not sure it will be a final won through an expansive game plan and wonderful tries." England will need to take the game to the Springboks in the final tonight and here is hoping they do.

The future of the game can be decided by the style of play that wins the World Cup. Let us hope the winner tonight does not let rugby down.