Glasgow Warriors head coach Dave Rennie has revealed he's being considered by New Zealand Rugby to become the next All Blacks coach.

Rennie - who has made a commitment to see out the remainder of his contract at Scotstoun until the summer - has already been identified by Rugby Australia as a potential successor to Michael Cheka, who quit following the Wallabies' exit from the World Cup at the quarter-final stage.

Rennie has never coached at an international level, but led the Chiefs to two Super Rugby titles in 2012 and 2013, and has been coaching in Scotland since 2017.

10 year-old Sam Webb announces the Chiefs side, along side coach Dave Rennie during a press conference, before the tour match between the British and Irish Lions in 2017. Photo / Brett Phibbs.

Last month reports claimed Rugby Australia had informed its staff that Rennie would take the job.

In an interview with STV, 55-year-old Rennie revealed he had been sounded out for the post by New Zealand Rugby.

"Obviously it's flattering, it's humbling. They've [New Zealand] always been such a great side," he told STV news in Scotland.

"I guess I haven't had a lot of time to dwell on that because I'm totally focused on what I'm doing here.

Former Chiefs coach Dave Rennie. Photo / Christine Cornega

"They've probably made contact with a number of Kiwis who are coaching over this way about interest for the role.

"They will have a process where they interview then make an appointment in the new year."

When asked about interest from Rugby Australia as well as New Zealand, Rennie said: "There's going to be speculation all the time when new jobs are up for grabs.

"They are naming a number of people, I guess, who are potential replacements for both of those jobs. I guess time will tell."

Rennie, who succeeded Scotland head coach Gregor Townsend at Warriors in 2017, has seen his stock rise after guiding the club to the PRO 14 final, as well as the quarter-finals of the European Champions Cup, last season.

Dave Rennie. Photo / File.

All Blacks contenders fighting over Kiwi 'genius'

Meanwhile, the top two contenders for the soon-to-be-vacant All Blacks head coaching role are set for an almighty tug of war over the same assistant when they pitch their respective visions for the team in the wake of the failed Rugby World Cup campaign.

The Herald understands that Ian Foster and Scott Robertson have both approached former All Blacks first-five and Japan national assistant coach Tony Brown to form an integral part of their coaching team - should they be appointed as Steve Hansen's successor in December.

Hansen will be in charge of the All Blacks for the final time tomorrow night in the World Cup bronze match against Wales in Tokyo.

Foster was initially considered the leading contender to replace Hansen, after eight years as his right-hand man, but the World Cup semifinal defeat to England would have hurt his chances.

At the same time Robertson, who has won three successive Super Rugby titles with the Crusaders, is believed to have the support of the bulk of the current All Blacks crop.

It is understood that Foster and Robertson have both requested the services of Brown, who over the past few years has proven his creative genius - first at the Highlanders and more recently alongside Jamie Joseph with Japan.

After the devastating defeat to Eddie Jones' England at the weekend, several leading All Blacks - including midfielder Ryan Crotty - have identified unlocking teams' improving defensive patterns and linespeed as key to the All Blacks' success next year.

Outgoing New Zealand Rugby CEO Steve Tew told Newstalk ZB's Martin Devlin earlier this week that an appointment panel would be announced after the Wales game.

It is understood that former All Blacks coach Graham Henry could form a part of the four-person panel.

Meanwhile, Stuff are reporting that Foster could bolster his proposed coaching team with a "rock star" assistant - believed to be former Ireland coach Joe Schmidt - despite the fact that Schmidt has already indicated that he has no immediate desire to return to top-level coaching after more than six years with the Irish.

The Herald understands that Robertson may try to coax Ronan O'Gara, a former Irish test star and his assistant at the Crusaders last season, back from France, while Foster is likely to carry Scott McLeod through as his defence specialist.

Hansen's successor is expected to be appointed before Christmas.