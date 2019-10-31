It's not only the All Blacks who are struggling to come to grips with the idea of signing off on a failed Rugby World Cup campaign with a bronze medal playoff.

On Thursday, outgoing Wales head coach Warren Gatland admitted that he's no fan of the fixture either – cheekily suggesting an alternative way of deciding who finishes third in Japan.

Kiwi-born Gatland, who will be returning to New Zealand to coach the Chiefs next season after 12 years with the Welsh, gave his support to settling thing the old fashioned way – with a drinking game.

"I think Steve Tew (New Zealand Rugby CEO) made a joke to Martyn Phillips (CEO of the Welsh Rugby Union) that maybe both teams should have a boat race and we could settle it that way. I could see the relevance in that," Gatland said to rapturous laughter from reporters ahead of Friday's clash against the All Blacks in Tokyo.

"It's the last game you want to be involved in but it's been on the calendar, everyone has known about it."

Wales were narrowly beaten in their semifinal against South Africa, a little over 24 hours after England stunned Steve Hansen's team 19-7 in the other.

All Blacks halfback Aaron Smith at training. Photo / Mark Mitchell

On Thursday, All Blacks halfback Aaron Smith admitted it wasn't the match the All Blacks wanted to play in, but was eager to make amends for the semifinal defeat.

"I was very happy to get a go again to rectify last week. I'm very grateful and I hope to show that in my performance," Smith said.

"My energy levels are perfectly fine...everything this year was to get to this week. We're lucky to play another game even though it's just not the game I wanted to be in."

According to Gatland, who's made nine changes to the team that lost to the Springboks, the Welsh have put the disappointment of semifinal defeat behind them and are ready to claim their first win over New Zealand since 1953.

Wales head coach Warren Gatland will be in charge of the Dragons one last time on Friday when they take on the All Blacks. Photo / Getty Images

"We've got a game [to play]. You put the disappointment behind you, you think about the chance to play against the All Blacks and that kind of gets you excited," he said.

"Hopefully, you put that disappointment behind you in the first 48 hours and you can start getting excited about the next 48 hours, go out there and perform well at the World Cup. We want to go out there and be positive in the way we play. I think the All Blacks will be the same."