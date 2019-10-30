COMMENT: Gregor Paul in Tokyo

There's been a suggestion that the All Blacks bronze medal match against Wales can bring redemption. But it can't.

Not on any meaningful scale at least. Not the real cathartic sort that flushes the demons and cleanses the soul. That's not going to happen even if the All Blacks run amok and crush Wales into a tiny, little red pulp.

The emotional maths doesn't stack. A victory against Wales in the bronze final doesn't negate a loss to England in the semifinal.

The All Blacks' world will not be fully restored to perfect order on

