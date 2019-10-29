COMMENT:

England have been fined for transgressing during the World Cup semifinal haka, but they'll be fine with that.

Whatever it has cost them is chicken feed compared to their wages, the England rugby union's earnings, and the gains from a superlative victory over the All Blacks.

As to what part Eddie Jones' haka-confronting giant V-sign played, along with Joe Marler's illicit wander and Owen Farrell's smile, who can exactly tell?

But one thing is certain: the Yokohama haka didn't hurt England. That's for sure.

