With the competition nearing its finale, a number of players stepped up in their team's bid for a spot in the big dance. Christopher Reive highlights those players in the form XV of the semifinals.

1. Joe Moody (New Zealand)

While the result was a disappointing one for the All Blacks, Moody could be proud of his performance. For the second straight week he performed to an elite level across the paddock, getting involved everywhere he could – be it running the football, contesting the breakdown or making tackles.

2. Ken Owens (Wales)

Did his job well across the park,

