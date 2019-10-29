Leon MacDonald, one of the beaten 2007 World Cup All Blacks, says the current crop won't necessarily find it easy when they return to their New Zealand lives.

But he says the public reaction to the semifinal defeat against England in Japan shows there is a greater understanding of how hard it is to win a World Cup.

The Blues Super Rugby coach was in the team surprisingly beaten by France in the Cardiff quarterfinal.

Reactions to World Cup defeats have been harsh at times and MacDonald said it was indeed "tough" after the 2007 game.

"I was hoping it wouldn't be anything like that (this time) and it hasn't been which is good," he told NZME.

"It shows we're probably a little bit more understanding of how difficult it is. That game was always going to be tough to win.

"If you follow rugby and have watched England over the last couple of years they are an exceptionally good team.

"Those guys will be hurting more than anyone. I can tell you from experience it is tough when you don't get the result you are hoping for four years.

"Maybe we are (maturing as a rugby nation)…people understand the landscape a bit more now. We don't need to come down on them anymore than we probably already have. It's a good thing. I think it's a nice shift.

"Hopefully it will be a bit easier (but) you hear it in the streets and you hear it in the bars and stuff like that.

"They'll come back and there will be bits and pieces. Hopefully they can move on and understand that the country's behind them.

"A lot of All Blacks have already said in the media they've had calls from home which is important.

"They've got a job to do this week then hopefully a good break and come back in and still get excited about the game and play again next year.

"It does hurt and you read stuff as a player…it's more around you know your family has got to hear and read it as well.

"But that happens all the time as an All Black, that's part and parcel of the job. The guys will be pretty thick-skinned I think and they will be ready for most things.

"They'll be a bit tender around that area but it's a bit better than it was previously."

MacDonald was speaking during the announcement of a Blues-Warriors double header at Eden Park on March 21.

MacDonald, from Blenheim, said he had supported the Warriors from his childhood days. He had gone to Mt Smart Stadium for the first time when the Kiwis played Tonga this year.

MacDonald and Warriors coach Steve Kearney had arranged an "information sharing" meeting and he said the old rugby-league barriers had been broken down.

MacDonald said: "We sort of compete for talent in the region at school level.

"That's professional sport but ultimately we support each other when we play. We want the Warriors to win and Steve is a fan of the Blues and wants us to win.

"I know the rugby guys support the Warriors...they went to school with a lot of the guys.

"It's a bit of history, unique. Given the length of the season it is something different for the guys to get excited by."