COMMENT:

Less than 24 hours after the All Blacks lost to England in their World Cup semifinal, a defeat which destroyed the defending champions' dream of winning the Webb Ellis trophy for a third straight time, coach Steve Hansen and senior players Kieran Read, Beauden Barrett and Sam Whitelock were back to face the press.

A day after that, assistant coach Ian Foster and senior players Sam Cane and Sonny Bill Williams faced the music.

Say what you like about the way they played at Yokohama Stadium during the 19-7 loss, but rarely has an All Black team coped so

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Related articles:

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.