A group of New Zealand fans in Japan has made a cool profit selling their Rugby World Cup final tickets to English punters.

Mark Shaw has sold 13 tickets to the final, bought for $1000 each, on behalf of his group since the All Blacks lost to England.

Posting to Facebook, the Marlborough man had been flat out with people inquiring about the tickets which were sold for a whopping $3000 each.

READ MORE:

• All Blacks' brutal review after England semifinal defeat

• Sonny Bill Williams' reported $9.7m post-World Cup offer

• All Blacks fall to third in world ranking after semifinal loss to England

• Eddie Jones' ruthless final jab at Warren Gatland



Advertisement

"I had a lot of people come through, like heaps," Shaw said.

"Some of them were saying you're joking but we said 'don't go then mate', that's our price.

"Our theory was for all of us, if we don't sell them we'll go - it is the World Cup final, we were happy to go to the game."

Rugby fans Gerard Watt, Mark Shaw, Dave Grono and Tonny Ibbotson. Photo / Mark Shaw

Elsewhere, ticket prices had skyrocketed on unofficial resale site for the final to a mammoth $25,000 each over the weekend.

As of Sunday, the cheapest tickets available were on sale for slightly over $6000.

Plenty of punters - both selling and seeking finals tickets - were posting to the official Rugby World Cup event on Facebook, Shaw said.

And instead of heading to the match, Shaw and the group had organised to head along to a pub in Tokyo to watch the match with a few cold brews.

The group was unlikely to head along to the All Blacks bronze final showdown with Wales on Saturday, he added.

Advertisement

"Who cares! Couldn't give a rats mate. In fact, everyone I know isn't going to that game."

The All Blacks bow to the crowd after their semifinal defeat. Photo / AP

It'll be the fourth time the All Blacks play in a Rugby World Cup bronze final, the most by any country ever.

The last bronze final they appeared in was in 2003 when they ran in six tries against France to win 40-13.

The only time the All Blacks failed to win the bronze final was in 1999 when they lost 22-18 to South Africa.