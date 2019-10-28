Joseph Parker's camp is talking up a fight with Brit Dereck Chisora early next year.

Chisora made it clear he wants to fight Kiwi Parker, following his quick victory over compatriot David Price in London last weekend.

Parker had been due to fight Chisora but pulled out after suffering the effects of a suspected spider bite.

Parker's manager David Higgins claimed "the whole world wants to see" Chisora v Parker. The earliest date would be February.

"The onus is on (Parker's promoter) Eddie Hearn to hopefully make it happen. He's a busy man, he's got a lot on, but the whole world wants to see it," Higgins said.

"Joseph signed with Eddie Hearn as his promoter, because he has a large volume of events, and he's the best in the world.

"Joseph is ready and willing and just needs a date and a venue. Joseph will be travelling home back to New Zealand on Sunday, but yes of course, we'll enter in to talks. That's why we're in business."

Parker is due back in New Zealand this week from his Las Vegas base.

Chisora said: "Shout out to Price and his team. He came in when Parker pulled out.

"I hope Joseph Parker doesn't get a spider bite and let's get this done ASAP."