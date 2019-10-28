Six talking points from Tokyo as Rugby World Cup reality settles in.

THE BIG HURT

At a relatively sparsely populated press conference the day after the All Blacks' loss to England most questions were about hardcore rugby matters.

But by far the most electric moment came when TVNZ's Matt Manukia asked who All Black coach Steve Hansen had been on the phone to when he made a call on the field immediately after the semifinal. "I don't mind you asking," said Hansen. "I rang my wife." Then he had to stop, take a drink of water, and gather himself, before

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

AND THE AMEN CORNER AGREES

WATCHING THE OTHER SEMI WAS NO FUN EITHER

Related articles:

RASSIE'S PREDICTION, SADLY, MAY PROVE TO BE VERY TRUE

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

THIS REALLY ISN'T SOUR GRAPES, HONESTLY, IT'S NOT

WHO WANTS YESTERDAY'S PAPERS?