There's an old saying: Don't be sad it's over; be glad it happened.

That's where we are – or should be – with the All Blacks' significant loss to England in the World Cup semifinal.

Few countries – and maybe none – will win back-to-back World Cups; it is a monstrously difficult thing to do as is the three-peat which can now earn the adjective "fabled", ranking with the Holy Grail, El Dorado and King Solomon's mines.

