ANY GIVEN MONDAY

For years New Zealand Rugby has successfully hidden a number of big problems with this simplest of comebacks.

As a coping strategy, it was pretty bloody effective.

A provincial championship that has become nothing more than a cost centre.

"But… the All Blacks."

A Super Rugby tournament that changes every few years because it doesn't work (and probably never will).

"But... the All Blacks."

Ever-decreasing participation numbers for teenage boys.

"But… the All Blacks."

