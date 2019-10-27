For the first time in a long time New Zealand may have the best true weight-for-age horse in Australasia.

Which gives Team Te Akau an enormous array of options with their Shark come the autumn.

Te Akau Shark raced up to his raw ability and jockey Opie Bosson gave us a little reminder of his when he clawed his way into third taking the short way home in the A$5 million Cox Plate won so emphatically by Japanese mare Lys Gracieux.

Make no mistake, the good Japanese horses are better than ours, their best ones in a different class.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

But

Related articles:

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.