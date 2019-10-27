Steve Braunias secretly recorded All Blacks supremo Steve Hansen and his assistant coach Ian Foster during Saturday night's Rugby World Cup loss.

First half

STEVE HANSEN:

Well, Fozzy.

IAN FOSTER: Here we go, Shag.

SH: Okay! The haka.

IF: What – what is that?

SH: It looks like a V.

IF: You're not wrong there.

SH: Unbelievable.

IF: I don't believe it.

SH: You know who's behind this, don't you?

IF: Who?

SH: It's that bloody Aussie, Fozzy.

IF: It's got Jonesy all over it.

SH: Yes. But not to worry, Fozzy.

IF: I'm not worried.

SH: Okay! Kick-off.

IF:

Second half