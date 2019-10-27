"Yes, we're disappointed, but it's time to share the Cup around."

That's how one expert believes New Zealanders are reacting to the All Blacks' unexpected loss to England.

Professor Toni Bruce, a sociologist of sport at the University of Auckland, has surveyed New Zealanders during every Rugby World Cup since 2007 and believes that this time around the national mourning will be short-lived.

"The general feeling is that some people would be really depressed, but it would pass quite quickly," she said.

"So I think there is this sense that we don't need to have that anxiety that we had

