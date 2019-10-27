COMMENT:

There's no more powerful emotional fuel in sport than defeat on a grand and public scale and the All Blacks' loss in Yokohama is both an end and a beginning.

For 10 years the All Blacks have sat atop the rugby world – a summit they reached through a desire to find redemption.

A decade of unprecedented success was fuelled by a need to bury the abject failure of the 2007 Rugby World Cup and all the frailties and flaws that one defeat exposed.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

At some point, that emotional tank was going to run empty. Success can't be a

Related articles:

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.