Liam Napier lists five takeaways from the All Blacks' 19-7 semifinal defeat to England.

Everything starts with physicality

The part that will hurt the All Blacks the most is that they were badly beaten up.

England's physical onslaught did not catch them by surprise.

They knew it was coming.

Advertisement

Yet they were powerless to stop it.

READ MORE:

• Liam Napier: The All Blacks dream that turned into a nightmare

• Liam Napier: Great escape over England set to fire the All Blacks

• Liam Napier: Five things we know ahead of All Blacks semifinal clash with England

• Liam Napier: Crushing and cruel - How All Blacks exposed abysmal Ireland

The All Blacks forward pack knew they had to dominate the set piece, dominate the cleanout. They did neither, leaving their side constantly on the backfoot.

Steve Hansen was dead right when he said the team that took the game, won the game.

This was Dublin 2.0 in terms of the way England crushed Ireland in the Six Nations opener this year.

That night they unveiled their blueprint.

This performance took it to the next level.

All Blacks centre Jack Goodhue is smashed in a tackle by England's Elliot Daly and Tom Curry. Photo / Mark Mitchell

Billy Vunipola, Kyle Sinckler, Maro Itoje, Courtney Lawes were all superb.

Advertisement

This was as convincing as you will witness, the most comprehensive destruction of the All Blacks at a World Cup.

From the moment Manu Tuilagi crashed over 96 seconds in, England were on top and in control.

In many ways, they beat the All Blacks at their own game, with pace, aggression and tactical brilliance.

With ball in hand and on defence, England dominated the collisions.

There was much more to their success – superb tactical kicking another aspect.

But everything started and finished with their brutal physicality.

John Mitchell's defence

As much as it pains to say, Mitchell has made a huge difference since joining Eddie Jones late last year.

Accepting the defence brief he has created a system and, more importantly, inspired an attitude that sets the tone for England's game.

Mitchell did what Andy Farrell could not last week.

Where Ireland's line speed failed to shut down the All Blacks, England achieved this time and again.

England's defence coach John Mitchell issues instructions ahead of the World Cup semifinal against the All Blacks. Photo / Getty Images

Even when the All Blacks breached or broke the white wall, England's scrambling defence snuffed out the last pass or pushed them into touch.

This desperation held the All Blacks scoreless for 57 minutes.

Several times England defenders – look no further than Sam Underhill's heavy-duty hitting – drove carries back.

Collectively they then flew into the breakdown like deprived scavengers.

England were hungry. They were relentless. The rush they put on the All Blacks midfield made life incredibly difficult for Richie Mo'unga, who battled to get the ball to the edge.

Last week against Ireland the All Blacks scored seven tries. Against England, their only one to Ardie Savea came from Jamie George's overthrown lineout.

Defensively, England were superb.

The upshot is this performance will enhance Mitchell's claims to succeed Jones.

Little sign of the great comeback

England flipped the script.

So often we've seen the All Blacks start well and establish scoreboard pressure to make teams panic at the backend when forced to chase the game.

This time it was the All Blacks' turn to crumble.

Composure was absent as they attempted to chip away at England's lead.

Silly penalties – five more than England – crept into their game.

Jordie Barrett threw one rash offload under his sticks after being hit by Underhill.

But he was not alone.

Perhaps the All Blacks' inexperience shone through here.

In the Hansen era, the All Blacks have regularly remained calm to peg back leads late with great, unthinkable comebacks.

Here they never really looked capable of running England down.

The effort was there, the skill execution under extreme pressure not so.

Panic replaced poise.

Selection error

Hansen hasn't got many selection decisions wrong in his tenure but starting Scott Barrett on the blindside didn't work on this occasion.

Aside from the lineout, which England dominated, Barrett left the All Blacks somewhat exposed at the breakdown.

Barrett's presence can't be solely blamed for Underhill and Tom Curry, England's outstanding Kamikaze Kids, and Itoje making a near-constant mess of the All Blacks ruck and Aaron Smith's night a living hell.

The inclusion of Scott Barrett backfired on the All Blacks. Photo / Mark Mitchell

But starting Sam Cane in tandem with Ardie Savea and Kieran Read from the outset, as the All Blacks preferred previously this year, would have fought fire with fire.

The selection of Jordie Barrett on the bench was another risky move that did not pay off.

Eight years of dominance should not be forgotten

Nothing ever lasts forever.

Sport is a two-way street and, so, when dissecting the All Blacks we must stop to first applaud England's clear superiority.

Former Wallabies playmaker Matt Giteau expressed a poignant view when he said the reason teams around the world continue to grow and develop is because the All Blacks have set the standard for so long that everyone else has been forced to chase them down.

Hansen's record is testament to that success.

Ten defeats in 106 tests is astonishing.

All Blacks coach Steve Hansen watching the England players warming-up. Photo / Mark Mitchell

This one, which ended the All Blacks' 12-year unbeaten World Cup run, will sting everyone involved for years to come, none more so than those preparing to finish their test careers.

Surely, though, one defeat does not wash away the past eight years of global dominance.

Remember the good with the bewildering bad when stewing on your cornflakes.

Eddie Jones went as far to label the All Blacks the "god of rugby".

The resurrection starts now.