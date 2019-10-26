How the All Blacks rated in the their 19-7 loss to England.

Beauden Barrett - 5

Tried to threaten with ball in hand but was well contained by the opposition and didn't get much space to move.

Sevu Reece - 4

Tried hard but with little return. Was put under pressure by the English defence and made a few questionable decisions.

Jack Goodhue - 8

Provided the spark that got the All Blacks attack going in the first half. Was a calm head in a frantic offence.

Jack Goodhue was a constant presence in the All Blacks' midfield. Photo / Getty Images

Anton Lienert-Brown - 7

Worked tirelessly on both sides of the ball. Ran with intent and made metres, was defensively immense.

George Bridge - 4

Like Reece, he wasn't able to do much under the pressure of the English defence and tried to force plays.

Richie Mo'unga - 5

Struggled to get the attack going against England's impressive defensive effort; was defensively sound.

Aaron Smith - 5

Tackled well but struggled to keep up with the play and was slow to the back of the ruck.

Kieran Read - 6

Provided a much needed defensive presence early, worked hard on attack but missed a bunch of tackles.

Kieran Read reflects after the All Blacks' loss to England. Photo / Getty Images

Ardie Savea - 8

A constant presence on defence, made his mark in the (limited) running game and pinched a lineout for a try.

Scott Barrett - 7

Worked hard on both sides of the ball, particularly in cover defence. Was substituted at halftime.

Sam Whitelock - 5

Was one of the more reliable defensive presences for the side and was solid at set pieces.

Brodie Retallick - 5

Had a few strong carries, broke the line, did some good work over the ball but his tackling wasn't at its usual standard.

Nepo Laulala - 5

Did plenty of work at the breakdown and some good work on defence and made the majority of his tackles.

Codie Taylor - 4

Had issues with ball in hand, both in open play and when it came to the set piece; tried to force plays out wide.

Joe Moody - 7

Continued his strong play from a week ago with some strong tackles and plenty of involvement at the ruck.

Reserves: Dane Coles - 5, Ofa Tuungafasi - 5, Angus Ta'avao - 4, Patrick Tuipulotu - 5, Sam Cane - 5, TJ Perenara - 6, Sonny Bill Williams - 6, Jordie Barrett - 5.