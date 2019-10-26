How the All Blacks rated in the their
19-7 loss to England.
Beauden Barrett - 5
Tried to threaten with ball in hand but was well contained by the opposition and didn't get much space to move.
Sevu Reece - 4
Tried hard but with little return. Was put under pressure by the English defence and made a few questionable decisions.
Jack Goodhue - 8
Provided the spark that got the All Blacks attack going in the first half. Was a calm head in a frantic offence.
Jack Goodhue was a constant presence in the All Blacks' midfield. Photo / Getty Images
Anton Lienert-Brown - 7
Worked tirelessly on both sides of the ball. Ran with intent and made metres, was defensively immense.
George Bridge - 4
Like Reece, he wasn't able to do much under the pressure of the English defence and tried to force plays.
Richie Mo'unga - 5
Struggled to get the attack going against England's impressive defensive effort; was defensively sound.
Aaron Smith - 5
Tackled well but struggled to keep up with the play and was slow to the back of the ruck.
Kieran Read - 6
Provided a much needed defensive presence early, worked hard on attack but missed a bunch of tackles.
Kieran Read reflects after the All Blacks' loss to England. Photo / Getty Images
Ardie Savea - 8
A constant presence on defence, made his mark in the (limited) running game and pinched a lineout for a try.
Scott Barrett - 7
Worked hard on both sides of the ball, particularly in cover defence. Was substituted at halftime.
Sam Whitelock - 5
Was one of the more reliable defensive presences for the side and was solid at set pieces.
Brodie Retallick - 5
Had a few strong carries, broke the line, did some good work over the ball but his tackling wasn't at its usual standard.
Nepo Laulala - 5
Did plenty of work at the breakdown and some good work on defence and made the majority of his tackles.
Codie Taylor - 4
Had issues with ball in hand, both in open play and when it came to the set piece; tried to force plays out wide.
Joe Moody - 7
Continued his strong play from a week ago with some strong tackles and plenty of involvement at the ruck.
Reserves: Dane Coles - 5, Ofa Tuungafasi - 5, Angus Ta'avao - 4, Patrick Tuipulotu - 5, Sam Cane - 5, TJ Perenara - 6, Sonny Bill Williams - 6, Jordie Barrett - 5.