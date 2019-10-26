How the All Blacks rated in the their 19-7 loss to England.

Beauden Barrett - 5

Tried to threaten with ball in hand but was well contained by the opposition and didn't get much space to move.

Sevu Reece - 4

Tried hard but with little return. Was put under pressure by the English defence and made a few questionable decisions.

Jack Goodhue - 8

Provided the spark that got the All Blacks attack going in the first half. Was a calm head in a frantic offence.

Jack Goodhue was a constant presence in the All Blacks' midfield. Photo / Getty Images
Anton Lienert-Brown - 7

Worked tirelessly on both sides of the ball.

