It stings a little bit, like undiluted Dettol on an open sore.

The fact that it's an England side coached by an Australian makes it worse, no doubt.

Salty, even.

But it's the end of the World Cup, not the world.

Let's give magnanimity a go – we haven't tried it in this situation for a while (since 1995 probably, and even that was tempered by the enigma of Susie the Waitress).

England had a plan.

They came to stop the All Blacks playing.

They had all the answers, the All Blacks just a bunch of open-ended questions.

