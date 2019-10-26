Herald rugby writers Patrick McKendry and Liam Napier compare the All Blacks and England starting XVs. Which team has the advantage in the head-to-head matchups?

15. Beauden Barrett (NZ) v Elliot Daly (Eng)

Patrick McKendry:

Barrett is possibly in the form of his life and the best fullback we've seen in a long time. His defence is on point too. Daly has his moments on attack but defensively isn't as good.

Winner: Barrett

Liam Napier: Barrett has reigned supreme at this Rugby World Cup. He's set records with carries, scored and set up tries, generally thrived with more time and space at the back. Daly has his strengths but is not in the same class.

Winner: Barrett

14. Sevu Reece (NZ) v Anthony Watson (Eng)

McKendry:

Reece for his form and ability to create as well as finish. Watson is a good finisher but isn't as aware space-wise.

Winner: Reece

Napier: Watson has great feet on the edge but Reece is one of the breakout stars of this tournament.

Winner: Reece

13. Jack Goodhue (NZ) v Manu Tuilagi (Eng)

McKendry:

Goodhue for his consistency and ability to put others in space. Tuilagi hasn't been at his best here in Japan.

Winner: Goodhue

Jack Goodhue. Photo / Mark Mitchell

Napier:

Tight call this but Goodhue could well develop into the prince of centres. His distribution and decision-making is world-class. While Tuilagi is a lethal attacking threat, his defence can be exposed at times.

Winner: Goodhue

Manu Tuilagi (second from right). Photo / Getty Images

12. Anton Lienert-Brown (NZ) v Owen Farrell (Eng)

McKendry:

A close one but Lienert-Brown is in rare form and could trouble Farrell with his running lines. The Englishman is probably a better No 10 and has a tendency to tackle high – that's dangerous at this World Cup.

Winner: Lienert-Brown

Napier: Farrell, in my mind, is better suited to first-five. The fact he can slot in seamlessly at 12 is a nod to his quality and defensive bravery, but Lienert-Brown is simply the world's form midfielder.

Winner: Lienert-Brown

11. George Bridge (NZ) v Jonny May (Eng)

McKendry:

Jonny May is quick but so is George Bridge. Bridge is a more complete player. May is a good finisher and that's about it.

Winner: Bridge

Napier: May's pace, particularly evident chasing kicks, and finishing ability deserves respect yet Bridge's rise has been impossible to ignore. Bridge's workrate gives him the edge.

Winner: Bridge

10. Richie Mo'unga (NZ) v George Ford (Eng)

McKendry:

Richie Mo'unga has it all, while George Ford has a good kicking game. No contest.

Winner: Mo'unga

Richie Mo'unga. Photo / Mark Mitchell

Napier:

Ford is not the best No 10 England possess, nor does he harness Mo'unga's range of skill, but he may be called on for a cheeky dropped goal tonight.

Winner: Mo'unga

9. Aaron Smith (NZ) v Ben Youngs (Eng)

McKendry:

If Aaron Smith plays like he did against Ireland, the All Blacks should be just fine. After that game, Beauden Barrett called him the best passer in the world. It's hard to disagree. Youngs is a handy box kicker.

Winner: Smith

Napier: Smith harnesses the world's sharpest pass, the first core strength required from any halfback. Young's box kicks are sure to come into play but England's lack of depth at halfback is highlighted by Willi Heinz on the bench.

Winner: Smith

8. Kieran Read (NZ) v Billy Vunipola (Eng)

McKendry:

Can England get 80 minutes out of Vunipola? They're probably going to have to if they are to win this. He's a good ball carrier but Read has it all over his opposite on just about every level.

Winner: Read

Napier: Vunipola's threat off the back of the scrum was clear when he scored the match-winning try for Saracens in their European Cup victory over Leinster. Read's form has, however, been superior in Japan.

Winner: Read

7. Ardie Savea (NZ) v Tom Curry (Eng)

McKendry:

Curry is a rising star, but will probably have his hands full holding back the black tide. Savea will keep him busy all night. Can Curry keep up?

Winner: Savea

Ardie Savea. Photo / Mark Mitchell

Napier:

Without doubt Curry is a special talent – few 21-year-olds boast his influence or engine. Savea is, equally, one of a kind. His ball skills, versatility, speed and leg drive give him the nod.

Winner: Savea

6. Scott Barrett (NZ) v Sam Underhill (Eng)

McKendry:

A close one, with Underhill edging it because he's a specialist. Barrett may well surprise here, but Underhill has the physicality, motor and awareness to put pressure on his opposite.

Winner: Underhill

Napier: Underhill, the Bath flanker, has adapted well to his switch to six. He should be more at home in attempting to snaffle breakdown turnovers than Barrett.

Winner: Underhill

5. Sam Whitelock (NZ) v Courtney Lawes (Eng)

McKendry:

I like Courtney Lawes as a player – he's direct and skilful but that's Sam Whitelock every day of the week.

Winner: Whitelock

Napier: Whitelock's calming influence as Read's deputy is often underappreciated. Lawes brings a physical presence but his place in the England starting team over George Kruis surprised many.

Winner: Whitelock

4. Brodie Retallick (NZ) v Maro Itoje (Eng)

McKendry:

No contest. Brodie Retallick is the best in the world in this position. Maro Itoje has built a big following but may be slightly overrated.

Winner: Retallick

Brodie Retallick. Photo / Mark Mitchell

Napier:

Retallick is the world's best lock. No more needs to be said. Itoje has achieved many feats and his all-round game is compelling but his propensity to concede penalties can prove costly.

Winner: Retallick

3. Nepo Laulala (NZ) v Kyle Sinckler (Eng)

McKendry:

Laulala for his all-round game and ability to keep his head better than the fiery Sinckler. The Englishman should be applauded for wearing his heart on his sleeve but he's a ticking time bomb as far as penalties are concerned.

Winner: Laulala

Napier: Laulala usurped All Blacks centurion Owen Franks and offers more of a level head than Sinckler.

Winner: Laulala

2. Codie Taylor (NZ) v Jamie George (Eng)

McKendry:

Another close contest, but Codie Taylor for me over George. A class act and with four big lineout options to choose from.

Winner: Taylor

Napier: A 50th test for Codie Taylor but it's his second straight start ahead of Dane Coles that tells you his ever-growing standing. Jamie George's appearance is deceiving – he, too, brings mobility and ball skills but not enough to push out the Crusaders hooker.

Winner: Taylor

1. Joe Moody (NZ) v Mako Vunipola (Eng)

McKendry:

Joe Moody edges it due to his better workrate. Vunipola is good, and this will be a close contest, but Moody is in the form of his life.

Winner: Moody

Napier: Tough call on Moody, who was superb against Ireland, but Vunipola is the most dynamic loosehead in the game.

Winner: Vunipola