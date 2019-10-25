Last season's champion New Zealand three-year-old Madison County has had no luck in his two starts this spring and again has drawn poorly ahead of today's Schweppes Crystal Mile at The Valley.

The dual Group One winner will start from the outside gate of 11 in today's contest, having jumped from barrier 17 when trapped wide in the Toorak Handicap finishing seventh under top-weight.

"His run was okay in the Toorak," jockey Damian Lane said.

"He is probably still coming right. He is a little bit behind in his coat but he is starting to come good. It is a shame he has drawn wide again. It just makes it tricky around Moonee Valley.

"He is certainly improving with each run and he gets back to a better weight scale. He has been giving a lot of weight under handicap conditions, so that will suit him a bit better."

Madison County sports the colours of China Horse Club and could potentially back-up in next week's Gr.1 Kennedy Cantala (1600m) at Flemington.

Meanwhile, trainer Matthew Williams has declared Gailo Chop's work leading into today's clash with Madison County his best this campaign. While the nine-year-old is third emergency for the Cox Plate, he looks likely to take his place in the Crystal Mile and is currently on the second line of betting behind Dreamforce.

For the first time since arriving in Australia, the OTI import will have the blinkers applied and Williams said he impressed when working in them for the first time on Tuesday morning on the course proper at Warrnambool. "The 1600m might be a bit short for him but I'm expecting to see him in the top three."

- additional reporting: Racing.com