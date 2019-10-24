COMMENT:

It's all gone a bit Sun Tzu and The Art of War before the All Blacks v England Rugby World Cup semifinal as the rival coaches strike and counter-strike in their attempts to secure a psychological beachhead with their pre-game banter.

Distraction and deception are big parts of the Fifth Century Chinese warrior/general/philosopher's famous work but the most telling blow of all ahead of this highly-anticipated clash at Yokohama Stadium on Saturday may be the selection of Scott Barrett at blindside flanker.

"Every battle is won before it is ever fought. Think about it," says Michael Douglas in his role as Gordon Gecko in the 1987 movie Wall Street .

Advertisement

The move to put a very big man in the loose forward mix along with Ardie Savea at openside and Kieran Read at No 8 is significant in two ways; it may have surprised England coach Eddie Jones, and it will be guaranteed to shift the narrative towards how the English coped with the All Black lineout at Twickenham last November. Spoiler alert: they didn't cope well and they certainly haven't forgotten about it.

England have a relatively short loose forward trio and young flankers Sam Underhill, 23, and Tom Curry, 21, who have been impressive here in Japan, have just been presented with something else to think about.

It also displays the agility of the All Blacks selectors and their horses for courses approach. The Savea, Read, Sam Cane back-row trio is one of the most dynamic in world rugby but now, as the All Blacks edge closer to the holy grail of three world championships in a row, they have been brave enough to roll the dice and attempt something new in order to challenge England in a different way.

Patrick and Liam discuss Steve Hansen's selection for the All Blacks semifinal game against England. Video / Mark Mitchell

The All Blacks now have four big lineout options: Read, Barrett, Brodie Retallick and Sam Whitelock but the biggest plus will be the way all four can be used to pressure England's. If it does turn pear-shaped for Jones' men, they could lose confidence in one of their main attacking weapons – the penalty kick to the corner and driving lineout maul. Kill it at source and the maul doesn't exist.

The All Blacks also have the advantage of being able to bring Cane off the bench in the second half in order to raise the pace of the game. Cane, who played only the first 40 minutes of the All Blacks' 46-14 quarter-final victory over Ireland in Tokyo, will be ready to run through a brick wall once he gets his opportunity on Saturday. Replacement lock Patrick Tuipulotu will be similarly fresh.

Delving further into the philosophy of warfare, or rugby at the highest level, it has often been said that a team's greatest strength is also their greatest weakness. Put pressure on England's setpiece and they won't be able to build the near irresistible momentum that swept them to victory over Australia in their quarter-final in Oita.

Scott Barrett of the All Blacks. Photo / Getty

But the same also applies to the All Blacks. Put pressure on the breakdown and slow their ball, and Hansen's thoroughbred backline will be operating behind the advantage line and more easily compromised. Sevu Reece, George Bridge and Beauden Barrett and company could be tempted to take more and more risks and that's what exacerbated the Wallabies' downfall. Execution under pressure will be imperative.

Part of Scott Barrett's role will be to shift those big white-shirted bodies in order for the All Blacks to play their high-tempo game, but there will also be an expectation that he can live with the pace provided by the smaller Underhill and Curry.

Advertisement

His selection is important and intriguing; a masterstroke of generalship should it work and a failed gamble if it doesn't.