All Blacks coach Steve Hansen has laughed off claims from Eddie Jones that England were spied on.

Among other things, Jones claimed someone filmed their Tuesday training session.

Asked whether it could have been someone from the All Blacks management, Jones said "possibly".

Whatever transpired, the pre-match mind games tactic has not distracted the All Blacks.

"Eddie and I both know all is fair in love and war. There's nothing better in war than to throw a wee distraction out there. You guys [the media] can't resist the best clickbait in the world. He didn't call it us he was very deliberate. He talked about it being someone else," Hansen said.

"The same bloke probably videoed us the same time we were there but everyone has jumped on it and he's [Jones] been successful in getting the clickbait."

Jones has scheduled his team naming press conference later today and he will no doubt fire more barbs.

Eddie Jones claimed someone spied on his England team's training ahead of the World Cup semifinal against the All Blacks. Photo/ Getty Images

"There will be a bit more tonight won't there? That's the reason why our press conference is now and his is at 5pm [9pm NZ time] so you can look forward to Eddie.

"It's been good. It's allowed us to have a good laughed and relaxed.

"He's been in touch with me but not about those claims, no.

"He said someone filmed there training and at the backend of that, it could have been a supporter. He didn't say a New Zealander did it – you guys did that. It's quite clever.

"It's only mind games if you buy into it and we're not buying into it. It's allowed us to have a good laugh. I'm chuckling away, I get a text ''how you going Steve, pretty good thanks Eddie'. He's laughing, I'm laughing. He gets he wants because everyone is clicking on the bait."