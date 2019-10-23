What Long Jack didn't do before the race paved the way for him to win the $149,000 Geelong Classic last night.

And that has sealed his shot at the $2.1 million VRC Derby at Flemington in nine days, even though he will need a new rider.

The Murray Baker and Andrew Forsman-trained 3-year-old overcame a wide draw courtesy of a perfect Damian Lane ride in the 2200m classic, settling midfield one off before punching through a gap to win going away.

It was a beautiful steer from the Caulfield Cup-winning jockey but he will watch the Derby from home as

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Related articles:

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.