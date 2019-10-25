Jamie Salmon is the only man to have represented both the All Blacks and England in test rugby. On the eve of tonight's Rugby World Cup semifinal showdown between the two teams he told Neil Reid about his remarkable career

Jamie Salmon struck up a pretty close friendship with New Zealand rugby legend Murray Mexted while playing alongside him for both the All Blacks and Wellington.

But in 1985, four years after playing his final test for the All Blacks, he found out in a hurry that that friendship had been put on ice somewhat when Salmon toured New Zealand

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Related articles:

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.