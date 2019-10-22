Nominations are in, judging has been completed and tickets are now on sale for the 2019 Ray White Whanganui Sports Awards at the Wanganui Function Centre on Friday, November 22.

Overall there were 135 nominations received across 11 categories and 48 sports, an increase of 31 nominations from last year.

"Sport Whanganui would like to thank the community for nominating and allowing us to celebrate these outstanding achievements and dedication to sport in our region," Sport Whanganui general manager Adam Gosney said.

"After a slow start we are extremely pleased with the total and standard of nominations, we would to thank our community for taking the time and effort to ensure our deserving sporting community is recognised."

The awards are held in November each year to formally celebrate the sporting achievements and successes across the Whanganui, Rangitikei and Ruapehu regions.

"Without the support from Ray White over the last seven years this event would not be possible," Sport Whanganui chief executive Danny Jonas said.

"We are lucky to have so many supportive local businesses that give back to our community. It is this ongoing support that has ensured the success of the event year on year."

People are advised not to leave it too late to get tickets, which are on sale from the Community Sports House at Springvale Park. Tickets are $65 per person, $40 for nominees and a full table of 10 will be available for $600.

As a precaution, Sport Whanganui encourage the community to purchase tickets sooner rather than later, as tickets are limited.

This year's entertainment will consist of live music by DJ Ron Heaps and international speaker Cam Calkeon.

Calkeon was born with Cerebral Palsy and has gone from doubting his ability to run, to representing New Zealand in athletics, winning championships in New Zealand, Australia and Canada, and now taking his winning attitude into diverse environments that encourage others to achieve their personal best.

From projects that enhance relations among people of the world through to continually pushing through personal, physical and emotional barriers, Calkeon ensures each day is lived to the max.

Closing date for tickets is Friday, November 9.

Pre awards networking will kick off at 5.30pm and the ceremony will commence at 6pm. For more information please contact Nicky Malipaard of Sport Whanganui on nicky@sportwhanganui.co.nz