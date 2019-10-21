If there's a battle within the battle that could decide the All Blacks semifinal against England this weekend, it's the loose forwards.

Naturally the breakdown is a focal point every week but the form of England's twin openside flankers, dubbed the Kamikaze Kids by Eddie Jones, will have the All Blacks on high alert.

While England's sizeable No 8 Billy Vunipola is a strength and potential weakness, Tom Curry and Sam Underhill have been a revelation since Jones thrust them together this year. Their combination has not been lost on All Blacks opposite Sam Cane.

"Underhill and Curry have been

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Related articles:

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.