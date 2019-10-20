COMMENT:

When Manu Tuilagi is fit and firing England have a much stronger shape to their backline threats.

His talent has been apparent for some time but injuries clipped his international appearances to a handful in the last five years.

So England tried a mix of remedies in case the midfield back wasn't back to full noise for the World Cup.

Some brought promise against lesser rivals while the public championed George Ford to bring his dazzle to the duties.

Coach Eddie Jones was not blinded by those issues.

He wanted an Owen Farrell, Tuilagi, Henry Slade axis and when the medicos gave the all-clear, the trio was restored for the sudden-death duel against the Wallabies.

They brought size and pace, Farrell had the wit, goalkicking and leadership, Tuilagi the power to bend the gain line and antagonise defenders and Slade sniffed the breeze so well at centre where he also offered a left-foot kicking option.

Where England had been a little clunky in their framework, they now had a better balance which spread the threats even deeper across the backline.

Tuilagi was the key and his return demanded constant attention and a minimal double teaming from the Wallabies.

Whether he was used as a decoy or given the ball, Tuilagi caused the Aussies fits and allowed more time for Farrell, Slade and Co to go about their business.

Eventually, the Aussies wilted up front and in midfield as England booked their place for a semifinal showdown against an All Black side whose game went to another level as their accurate power, flair and skill dismembered Ireland.

England favour their forwards where the tyros like Sam Underhill and Tom Curry have shone around the power of the restored Vunipola brothers, Kyle Sinckler, Jamie George, Courtney Lawes and the dynamic Maro Itoje.

They are a rugged unit and the icing from the reworked backline meant they were too dynamic for the Wallabies.

England don't have the finesse to unpick defences as the All Blacks do but they are equally dangerous with their direct running, power and support play topped by the speed on the flanks from Jonny May, Anthony Watson and Elliot Daly.

If the semifinal stutters because of weather, errors, the referee's rulings or TMO interventions, England will like their chances to examine if the All Blacks are the real deal in scrums and lineouts.

When their pack goes well Ben Youngs directs and does the business at halfback for England but under pressure, he is not as adept at clearing possession with his passing or box kicks.

The All Blacks are not immune either.

Aaron Smith needed to sharpen the fundamentals in his game and his pack gave him that platform against Ireland.

No wonder Steve Hansen glowed in the evening warmth of the Tokyo victory.

His pack had done the business against a team of tough nuts from Ireland, men who count their importance on dealing out domination up front but were victims of the All Black onslaught.

In an eerie pattern from the last World Cup, the All Blacks came out of two weeks hibernation and shifted gear as they dismissed Ireland from the tournament.

England will be a much tougher challenge with the coaching bite from Eddie Jones and a squad riding the belief they can make amends for the disaster of the last tournament.