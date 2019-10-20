All three horses have an uphill battle to gain start in Melbourne Cup.

New Zealand's spluttering assault on the A$7.75 million Melbourne Cup might be over before it's really begun.

Because unless all three of the remaining Kiwi chances can win or at least improve dramatically over the next two Saturdays we may have no horses flying the New Zealand flag in Australia's greatest race.

The Chosen One's brave run from last in Saturday's Caulfield Cup still only resulted in a ninth placing that has him struggling to secure a spot in the Melbourne Cup at best.

He needs around 10 withdrawals to make the race, which looks doubtful, and even then other horses could still leapfrog him into the race.

"We were happy with his run on Saturday and he is still only a spring 4-year-old," said co-trainer Murray Baker.

"So we still have one eye on the Cup but we won't make any decision about that for a few days.

"And even if we do decide to make that his aim he might end up needing to win the Lexus (November 2) to even get into the race."

If The Chosen One uses the Lexus as his golden ticket to the Cup he will be clashing with fellow Waikato stayer Sir Charles Road, who is still definitely being aimed at Flemington.

He dead heated for third in the St Leger in Sydney on Saturday after also finishing third in The Metropolitan but he still sits well down the order of entry for the Cup.

"It looks like the only way we can get into the Cup is if we win the Lexus," says co-trainer Andrew Scott.

"We are really happy with how he is going, he is going at least as good as last year.

"But these races in Sydney are really tough, there are no easy races in this grade.

"So he will head down to Melbourne this week with the intention of trying to qualify for the Melbourne Cup via the Lexus.

"But if he doesn't get in then the one bonus is there are a lot of other good races around for him.

While that pair are at least racing well, the last week has been a disaster for the two other New Zealand-trained Cups contenders in Victoria.

Vodafone Derby winner Crown Prosecutor and Auckland Cup heroine Glory Days both had big setbacks, with Crown Prosecutor forced out of the Caulfield Cup after failing a vet examination.

Trainer Stephen Marsh says the hoof the vets failed him is a very minor issue if at all but Crown Prosecutor is coming home to Cambridge on Thursday. "There is definitely nothing major wrong with him but we will bring him home and then look at our options," says Marsh.

Glory Days is staying in Melbourne after a very below par effort in the Herbert Power won by The Chosen One nine days ago but trainer Bill Thurlow says this Saturday is D-day for the mare.

"She is heading to the Moonee Valley Cup and she will need to run top three at least and hit the line hard there for us to even consider chasing a spot in the (Melbourne) Cup," says Thurlow. "I still don't know what happened in the Herbert Power but she has seemed fine since.

"So we will know a lot more after this weekend. That will tell us whether she is still in the running for the Cup, whether we need to change targets or whether we come home."

If any of the New Zealanders make it to the Cup they going to need to lift to have a top five chance judging by those who were, and some who weren't, at Caulfield on Saturday.

Mer De Glace reaffirmed just how outstanding the Japanese stayers are with his come from the rear demolition job and he will be at Flemington as will the luckless Constantinople (fourth), who will have a new rider for the Melbourne Cup, with Everest-winning jockey Glen Boss replacing Luke Nolan.

Vow And Declare, Mirage Dancer, Mustajeer and Finche, who was trapped three wide throughout, were all good Melbourne Cup trials while defending champion Cross Counter flew into Melbourne on the weekend and will be joined at Flemington by last season's runner-up Marmelo.

So as good as Caulfield was, the Melbourne Cup goes to another level.

Chasing the Cup

•Three New Zealand horses remain in contention for the Melbourne Cup.

•None of the trio are guaranteed to run in the great race on November 5.

•Japanese stayer Mer De Glace won the Caulfield Cup but Flemington looks to be even stronger.