Kiwi trainer Chris Waller and comeback jockey Glen Boss claimed the richest race in the Southern Hemisphere when 3-year-old colt Yes Yes Yes won Saturday's A$14 million Everest at Randwick.

Yes Yes Yes settled off the pace established by stablemate Nature Strip and swept past his older rivals in the straight to score by half a length in track-record time (1:7.27).

This year's G1 T.J. Smith Stakes winner Santa Ana Lane who held the previous record of 1:07.45, closed from his rearward position for second while the outsider of the field, Trekking, ran third, reports Racing.com.

Boss compared the feeling of winning The Everest to Makybe Diva's third-consecutive Melbourne Cup win. "This takes me back to 2005," Boss said. "This beautiful colt right here. He is quality. I galloped him last week, he gave me goosebumps last week and today he has given me electric shocks."

Waller, who last spring achieved four consecutive Cox Plate victories with Winx, described the feeling of winning his first Everest as 'amazing' and praised the concept of the race.

"These are the best sprinters in Australia. People want to see them run two weeks beforehand, it's not just about one race. That is why it will really go ahead."

Nature Strip ($21) stayed on for fourth while Pierata ($7) was fifth.

Arcadia Queen ($5 favourite) settled just off the pace and dropped out to finish second-last, only beating home Ten Sovereigns ($20).