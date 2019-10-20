COMMENT:

When it comes to the All Blacks, don't look at the number of caps as a means of determining their level of experience.

Experience has value, but it's not necessarily gained by playing a lot of games. Numbers are misleading. They tell us virtually nothing or in many cases lead us to believe that a player is equipped to deal with a situation when they have in fact gained nothing useful in all of their previous experience for that to be true.

The number of test matches played does not equal valuable experience.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

This much is becoming clearer in

Related articles:

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.