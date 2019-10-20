The All Blacks have been dealt an injury blow ahead of their Rugby World Cup semifinal against England on Saturday.

All Blacks coach Steve Hansen has revealed that loose forward Matt Todd isn't set to play a part in the knockout game after injuring his shoulder in the side's 46-14 win over Ireland yesterday.

Todd injured his shoulder in the lead-up to Codie Taylor's second-half try. He remained on the field and was given a yellow card by referee Nigel Owens which ended his night.

Matt Todd of New Zealand receives medical treatment. Photo / Getty

Hansen said it's the same shoulder that Todd recently dislocated. It is not expected as yet that the All Blacks will need to bring in a replacement.

"He's hurt that shoulder again. We'll just have to see how he goes. It's probably unlikely he'll be available. Everyone else is 100 percent," said Hansen.

"He dislocated it a wee while ago but got a bang on it yesterday, so we'll have to wait and see."

Shannon Frizell is the obvious candidate to replace Todd on the bench for Saturday's game in Yokohama.

