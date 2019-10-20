All Blacks captain Kieran Read has showed his class after his side's Rugby World Cup quarter-final victory over Ireland.
After a fierce battle on the field last night against the Irish, both teams showed that there were no hard feelings between the teams, even after the All Blacks ran out winners 46-14.
A sense of respect and companionship was shown between the two sides, as they embraced after the game having a chat. Read led the way for the All Blacks, as he chatted with Irish flanker Peter O'Mahony.
O'Mahony had his three year old daughter Indie in his arms, as he brought her on the field to join in the post-game debriefs.
However, it showed that maybe Indie wasn't as forgiving as her father as she left Read's attempted high-five hanging.
The All Blacks and World Rugby social media accounts shared a photo on Instagram, with World Rugby captioning it "Rivals on the field, friends off it", while other websites said the interaction was "What rugby is all about".
The All Blacks and Ireland showed there is a real friendship between the two sides, with both skipper Read and coach Steve Hansen passing on praise to the retiring Irish skipper Rory Best and coach Joe Schmidt.
Last night's quarter-finals also provided plenty of heartwarming moments as France and Japan were both left heartbroken after their World Cup exits.