COMMENT by Patrick McKendry in Tokyo:

The fear for many All Blacks fans before their team's World Cup quarter-final against Ireland was that it all seemed a bit 2007.

Instead, the accuracy and utter ruthlessness of the performance by Steve Hansen's men suggests it's all a bit 2015.

It's still relatively early days but beat England next Saturday and the title is as good as theirs again.

Instead of falling to a nemesis like they did in Cardiff 12 years ago (France on that occasion), the All Blacks pulverized Ireland at Tokyo Stadium, just like they did against the Tricolours

