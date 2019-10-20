In dismantling Ireland 46-14 in the quarter-final in Tokyo on Saturday evening, the All Blacks put in arguably one of their finest ever performances in a World Cup knockout match. The victory set up a blockbuster semifinal showdown with Eddie Jones' England...and Liam Napier highlights five things we now know from the match.

Sevu Reece has arrived

Of all the selection punts the All Blacks took this year, Reece carried the most risk.

The rewards were obvious, given his form on the edge for Crusaders, but the step up to test level can daunt even the most talented athletes.

Reece

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Related articles:

Kieran Read no spent force

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

All Blacks' unsung hero

Humble Hansen

Strap in for a doozy