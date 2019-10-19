Guinness has taken a cheeky jab at the All Blacks on social media, following Ireland's defeat against New Zealand in the Rugby World Cup.

The Irish brewer posted an image to Twitter saying they are "officially done with the colour black today".

In the caption, they wrote "enough said".

The tweet received more than 15,000 likes in just a few hours.

In another meme posted after the game, the company "redesigned" the silver fern with shamrocks with a message of support for the All Blacks, saying: "You've just earned 6.7 million fans".

The All Blacks knocked Ireland off the Rugby World Cup last night, with a 46-14 victory over the Irish team.