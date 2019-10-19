By Patrick McKendry in Tokyo

No final pool game against Italy, no problem for the All Blacks, who simply rolled up their sleeves, thrashed each other on the training pitch, and trusted a game plan they believed could put the Irish under pressure.

It was a formula, as All Blacks fullback Beauden Barrett explained later, which could hardly have gone better. In the end, the cancellation of the Italy game due to Typhoon Hagibis may have worked in the All Blacks' favour; it's allowed them to freshen up and they looked remarkably energetic during their stunning 46-14 quarter-final win over

