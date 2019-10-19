The All Blacks were at their merciless best in their 46-14 World Cup quarter-final victory against Ireland in Tokyo on Saturday night But who shone brightest? Here's how the players rated - and remember, you can have your say, too with the 'My All Blacks Ratings' interactive tool. Rate each All Black's performance out of 10 - and be in to win!

15. Beauden Barrett - 7

Showed off his pace to score an opportune try and looked threatening any time he got the ball in space.

14. Sevu Reece - 8

Tried hard to get involved early and was rewarded with plenty of carries, made some good defensive reads.

13. Jack Goodhue - 7

Got stuck into his work on the defensive end with some great reads and showed all his tools on attack.

Advertisement

12. Anton Lienert-Brown - 6

Worked hard on both sides of the ball; strong on defence but had a few forgettable moments with ball-in-hand.

11. George Bridge - 7

All Blacks left wing George Bridge beats two Irish defenders. Photo / Mark Mitchell

Threatened the defence whenever he got his hands on the ball and chewed through the metres.

10. Richie Mo'unga - 6

All Blacks halfback Aaron Smith celebrates a try. Photo / Mark Mitchell

Kicked well for the most part, bar one wayward punt to the corner, and conducted the attack nicely.

9. Aaron Smith - 10

Had a great read on the game and didn't try to force his hand. Distributed brilliantly and made the right plays. Scored two scintillating first-half tries to knock the wind out of the Irish.

8. Kieran Read - 8

Worked hard at the breakdown and made some crunching tackles; showed some deft passing ability too.

7. Sam Cane - 7

Slowed the ball down nicely and caused plenty of problems for Ireland. Made some dominant tackles. Replaced on the stroke of halftime.

6. Ardie Savea - 5

Had his moments but lacked his usual influence on the game as the Irish held him in check.

5. Sam Whitelock - 9

Imposed himself on the game early with some smothering defensive work; constantly put his hand up on attack.

Advertisement

4. Brodie Retallick - 6

Brodie Retallick on the charge against the Irish. Photo / Mark Mitchell

Wasn't the most involved but stood up when he was called upon and did some important work on attack.

3. Nepo Laulala - 5

Got stuck into his work at the breakdown but was otherwise rarely sighted outside of the set pieces.

2. Codie Taylor - 6

Joe Moody carries the ball up field against Ireland. Photo: NZ Herald/Mark Mitchell

Had a few issues at the lineout and had a couple of throws stolen in the first half alone. Atoned in the second half.

1. Joe Moody - 8

Seemed to show up everywhere on defence to rack up his tackle count and was a physical attacking presence.

Reserves: Dane Coles - 6, Ofa Tuungafasi - 5, Angus Ta'avao - 5, Scott Barrett - 6, Matt Todd - 5, TJ Perenara - 6, Sonny Bill Williams - 5, Jordie Barrett - 7.