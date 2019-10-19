The All Blacks were at their merciless best in their 46-14 World Cup quarter-final victory against Ireland in Tokyo on Saturday night But who shone brightest? Here's how the players rated - and remember, you can have your say, too with the 'My All Blacks Ratings' interactive tool. Rate each All Black's performance out of 10 - and be in to win!

15. Beauden Barrett - 7

Showed off his pace to score an opportune try and looked threatening any time he got the ball in space.

14. Sevu Reece - 8

Tried hard to get involved

13. Jack Goodhue - 7

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

12. Anton Lienert-Brown - 6

11. George Bridge - 7

10. Richie Mo'unga - 6

9. Aaron Smith - 10

8. Kieran Read - 8

7. Sam Cane - 7

Related articles:

6. Ardie Savea - 5

5. Sam Whitelock - 9

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

4. Brodie Retallick - 6

3. Nepo Laulala - 5

2. Codie Taylor - 6

1. Joe Moody - 8