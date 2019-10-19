On the go and no time to finish that story right now? Your News is the place for you to save content to read later from any device. Register with us and content you save will appear here so you can access them to read later.
The All Blacks were at their merciless best in their 46-14 World Cup quarter-final victory against Ireland in Tokyo on Saturday night But who shone brightest? Here's how the players rated - and remember, you can have your say, too with the 'My All Blacks Ratings' interactive tool. Rate each All Black's performance out of 10 - and be in to win!
15. Beauden Barrett - 7
Showed off his pace to score an opportune try and looked threatening any time he got the ball in space.
14. Sevu Reece - 8
Tried hard to get involvedearly and was rewarded with plenty of carries, made some good defensive reads.
13. Jack Goodhue - 7
Got stuck into his work on the defensive end with some great reads and showed all his tools on attack.