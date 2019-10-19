COMMENT by Liam Napier in Tokyo:

Confine history to the bin. Marvel at the present. Breathe easy.

For the non-believers, the evolution of the All Blacks must now be clear.

With one dagger blow to their nemesis of recent years, the All Blacks proved how far they have come, and how difficult they will be to stop claiming three successive Rugby World Cup titles.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Steve Hansen's faith in the fearless backline youth groomed by the Crusaders sure paid off on this occasion, though credit for the clinical nature of this remarkable performance stretches much wider than the highlight reel will

Related articles:

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.