He got fined $5 for not pulling the stops on the batting crease but Bronson Meehan will tell you the the new 40-over format is two twenty20 affairs dressed in disguise in Hawke's Bay.

Meehan should know because he's has been around the premier men's club cricket block for some time now although he had played his maiden career 40-over match at Nelson Park today.

So what was player/coach Meehan's verdict on the format after his Innovate Napier Technical Old Boys' CC side overwhelmed Reynard Health Supplies Havelock North CC by eight wickets in the inaugural season of the abbreviated version?

"My perspective is to put it into two twenty20 matches within the one innings or game," said the 29-year-old Maraekakaho School teacher said after he was unbeaten on 49 at first drop to help anchor NTOB's innings with No 4 batsman Jesse Ryder (11 not out) after openers Matt Edmondson (70) and Christian Leopard (25) laid the foundation.

Meehan said even in their fielding overs — the villagers were all out for 168 with five balls in arrears after the Texans won the toss and bowled — they had started crunching numbers from the 20th to 40th overs again in stifling the opposition.

Veteran Bronson Meehan even when the Texans were fielding they were taking a T20 approach. Photo/file

Havelock North skipper Graeme Tryon scored 55 runs at first drop and opener Harry Young was the only other batsman to get into double figures on 22. Extras, including 21 wides, eclipsed Young.

"It's quite bizarre but it's been good," he said. "I think it's a good decision from Hawke's Bay Cricket but maybe they should just do two twenty20s."

Meehan felt the format sat in the middle so either do a T20 or embrace a limited-overs one and do it properly.

"So it's a bit of a nothing format."

It was imperative, he said, to go hard in the opening powerplay overs with two fielders out.

"I thought they were going to get 200 odd [runs] but they got 160 odd so it's quite hard to understand the game."

Meehan said he and Ryder had decided to spend some time on the crease despite banter from teammates on "mucking around".

"When I was getting fined tonight and they were talking about my strike rate I said, 'Someone's got to anchor the innings'," he said with a laugh, stressing the team kinship and humour made them a tight unit.

Tryon rotated eight bowlers but only William Clark (1-37) and Ted Rainger (1-32) made inroads as first and second change bowlers, respectively.

"I think they were very cautious and I don't think they took it to us at all so my perception was they were scared of us," he said of the villagers' batsmen who were without Bradley Schmulian.

Alternatively, Meehan said when Havelock North took the ball veteran Jared Priest was on the money but a defensive field didn't entice NTOB batsmen, thus negating the need to create doubt.

Jayden Lennox took 2-17 and another left-arm spinner Himalaya Patel, who has crossed the floor from The Station Napier Old Boys' Marist, claimed 3-38 as the sixth bowler for NTOB.

"[Patel] was absolutely fantastic today and took the big wickets for us," Meehan said.

Napier Old Boys' Marist captain Shilar Nihal added value again but few backed him. Photo/Ian Cooper

Ruahine Motors Central Hawke's Bay also appeared to take a similar approach in beating NOBM by seven wickets.

Having won the toss, CHB skittled the opposition for 94 in 33.4 overs with only NOBM captain Nihal Shilar (22) at first drop, No 4 Sam Johnson (30) and Amninder Dhatt (15) making double figures.

Opening seamers Rhythm Sharma (3-20) and Brent Tate (4-14) spearheaded the bowling attack with spinner Angus Schaw chiming in with 2-18.

In reply, CHB eclipsed the target with 3-95 in 16.4 overs. Opener Jacob Smith was unbeaten on 35 runs after wicketkeeper Scott Schaw departed for a duck but No 4 Joshua Clarkson took a T20 stance with 43 runs from 40 balls after skipper Dom Thompson departed cheaply.

New-ball merchant Sunil Kumar took 2-33 for NOBM.

You Travel Taradale CC took heed from the opening round thumping to stop the rot with a three-wicket victory over Heretaunga Building Society Cornwall CC.

However, the Maroons eclipsed the Cornwall target of 6-190 in 40 overs with five balls to spare in their run chase.

Having on the toss, Taradale bowled but Cornwall openers Nathan Worsley (44) and Bayley Wiggins (63) had rolled up their sleeves with No 3 Nathan Waites adding some fizz with 53 runs from 54 balls.

Taradale opening bowlers Ben Stoyanoff (2-34) and Angus McKnight (2-39) got breakthroughs while off spinner Josh Jones (1-36) added value as the sixth option.

Leftie Brayden Hill top scored with 56 runs at first drop, No 6 Thomas Davie added 40 after veteran opener Luke Wright took some shine off with 28 for Taradale in their run chase to post 7-191.

Openers Jayden Wiggins (3-22) and Jarod Hughes (2-51) profited most as Cornwall rotated eight bowlers but joined NOBM as the win-less sides.