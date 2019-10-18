Kiwi trainer Stephen Marsh was playing a straight bat even as the shock of having Crown Prosecutor scratched out of today's A$5 million Caulfield Cup sank in.

Vets ordered the 4-year-old be scratched from the 2400m group one last night when they were not satisfied with his trotting action, based around a front hoof, after two inspections.

Marsh says while his opinion differs from the vets he respects the fact they and the stewards have a job to do.

"It is obviously disappointing but we will get over this then talk with the owners before we decide where he goes next," says Marsh.

The scratching of the Vodafone Derby winner leaves The Chosen One as the only NZ-trained horse in today's Cup.

First emergency Sound now gains a start. The Mike Moroney-trained Sound, to be ridden by James Winks, was at $101 yesterday.