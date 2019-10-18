Young athletes are practicing too hard in just one sport, increasing the risk of injuries and burnout. New US guidelines urge parents to reduce the intensity.

Too many children are risking injuries, even lifelong health problems, because they practice too intensively in a single sport, and parents should set limits on their participation, according to a leading organisation of athletic trainers.

New recommendations issued by the National Athletic Trainers' Association urge parents to ensure that children and adolescents postpone specialising in one sport for as long as possible, that they take at least two days off each week for rest

